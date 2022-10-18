UAAP: La Salle's Austria, UST's Faye handed 1-game bans

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University's CJ Austria and University of Santo Tomas (UST) center Adama Faye have been handed one-game suspensions for unsportsmanlike conduct, the UAAP announced on Tuesday.

Austria will serve a suspension after committing a "flagrant unsportsmanlike foul with no direct play for the ball" during their game against Far Eastern University (FEU) last Saturday.

The La Salle wing committed a hard foul on FEU's Patrick Sleat with 5:59 left in the third quarter of their game and the Green Archers well in control, 56-31. Austria was ejected but they went on to win, 87-70.

Austria will be unavailable for La Salle's game against National University (4-1) on Wednesday.

Faye, for his part, was thrown out of the Growling Tigers' game against University of the East on Sunday after elbowing Harvey Pagsanjan of the Red Warriors.

He was called for the flagrant unsportsmanlike foul with 2:01 left and UST trailing 44-51. The Tigers lost, 78-68, to fall to 1-4 in the tournament.

Faye will not play when the Tigers take on the FEU Tamaraws (0-5), also on Wednesday.

Both players have been summoned to the UAAP Commissioner's Office for a meeting on Wednesday.

