F2 Logistics libero Dawn Macandili. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Dawn Macandili showed no signs of rust in her first game for F2 Logistics in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

After sitting out their first two matches due to injury, Macandili was activated against United Auctioneers Army on Tuesday and immediately delivered in a three-set win. The libero was credited with 13 excellent digs in the Cargo Movers' 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 triumph.

"Sobrang taas ng adrenaline ko," said Macandili after the Cargo Movers completed the win in an hour and 30 minutes. "Nire-remind ko lang ang sarili ko din na kalmahan lang kasi makaka-affect siya sa laro."

Macandili was not the only libero to miss time, as CJ Woo also sat out their first two games. Consequently, the Cargo Movers had to shuffle their roster and play certain players out of their usual positions.

In their first game -- a straight-set loss to Chery Tiggo — middle blocker Aby Marano and outside hitter Ara Galang played as liberos. In their four-set defeat to Choco Mucho, Galang and Dzi Gervacio were their defense specialists.

Macandili had nothing but praise and gratitude for her teammates who stepped into her role while she was recovering.

"Siyempre thankful ako sa teammates ko, kasi medyo no choice din sila na mag-step up," she said. "I believe na sobrang nagampanan naman nila 'yung role ko."

Macandili now hopes that the Cargo Movers can build on their maiden victory in order to catch up with the league-leaders.

"'Yung mindset namin ngayon, since galing kami sa talo is to focus din, one game at a time. Para at least, 'di ba, 'yung adjustments namin going towards the goal, parang paunti-unti, hindi pwedeng biglain," said the libero.

The Cargo Movers return to action on October 25 against the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

Related video: