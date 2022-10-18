PVL: F2 sweeps Army for breakthrough victory

F2 Logistics celebrate after scoring a point against Army. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) F2 Logistics grabbed its first win of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference in impressive fashion, defeating United Auctioneers Army in straight sets at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cargo Movers played nearly half the game without Kalei Mau (cramps) but they still sailed past the Lady Troopers, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 to finally barge into the win column after opening their campaign with back-to-back losses.

F2 Logistics welcomed back liberos Dawn Macandili and CJ Woo for the game, giving them a more robust line-up against the Lady Troopers. UAI-Army couldn't keep up with the Cargo Movers' offense, and absorbed their third loss in a row.

Veteran import Lindsay Stalzer scored 24 points, while Mau had eight before sitting out the third set. Kianna Dy also contributed eight points. The Cargo Movers had a massive 51-25 advantage in hits for the match.

"A win is a win," said F2 Logistics coach Benson Bocboc, who was unhappy that they gave up 24 free points off their unforced errors. "Marami pa ring lapses. But we'll take the win to boost the team's confidence."

"We'll have to work more and harder for our next games," he added.

The Cargo Movers started the match on a bright note, peppering Army with 19 kills in the opening set to cruise to a comfortable triumph. They lost Mau to cramps midway through the second set but still kept control of the frame, and reached set point off a big hit by Stalzer, 24-19.

The Lady Troopers saved two set points courtesy of a Stalzer error and an offspeed hit by Jovelyn Gonzaga, but Stalzer's rejection of Gonzaga at the net wrapped up the set for the Cargo Movers.

F2 Logistics dominated the third, leading by double-digits, 17-7, before the Lady Troopers mounted a brief comeback. They got to within five points, 21-16, thanks to a kill by Gonzaga, but Stalzer restored order with a back row kill, sending the Cargo Movers on their way to victory.

Ivy Lacsina contributed seven points including three blocks for the Cargo Movers, while Macandili had 13 digs in her first game of the conference.

No Army player reached double-digits, with import Laura Condotta limited to just five points. Gonzaga led the team with seven markers and 11 digs.

