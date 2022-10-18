New San Miguel import Devon Scott. PBA.ph



San Miguel Beer has decided to change its import to offset the absence of prized big man June Mar Fajardo.

With Fajardo sidelined with a throat injury, the Beermen will need an import capable of doing heavy lifting in both offense and defense.

The PBA website reported that the San Miguel Beer management is bringing in Devon Scott, who will take the place of Diamond Stone.

The 6-foot-9 Scott planed in Monday morning and has reportedly started practicing with the team on Tuesday.

He was brought in with a sense of urgency as San Miguel, which currently holds a 1-2 record, is set to play four games in eight days, starting with the match against Converge on Friday.

Stone averaged 24.3 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 29-of-70 from the field and a woeful 4-of-25 from beyond the arc in his 3 games with the Beermen.

San Miguel hopes Scott, who played in Canada, Brazil, Italy, Argentina, and Korea, will be able to top that.

