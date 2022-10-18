MMA: Miado to use Williams as springboard into Top 5

Jeremy Miado. Handout photo

There was a time when Filipino spitfire Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado occupied a place in ONE Championship’s strawweight MMA athlete rankings.

But not long ago, “Mini T” Danial Williams bumped him off from the number 5 spot, and the Aussie has been there ever since.

Miado can possibly take his ranking status back, as he’s set to clash with Williams on the main card of ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade on October 22 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“I guess we can say that he’s just more active than me. Maybe that’s why ONE decided to put him over me in the rankings,” Miado said.

“But that’s not a problem for me because now I’ll get to face him. Now what I plan to do is to take that ranking back directly from him.”

The match was bound to happen, as both fighters are in the middle of impressive three-fight winning runs, and the winner will place himself in a prime position to challenge the biggest names of the division.

The Marrok Force standout understands the danger that Williams presents on the feet, especially with the Aussie’s years of experience in Muay Thai.

But the Filipino knows this is mixed martial arts, and he feels that on this side of the spectrum, he’s the one who has the experience.

“I believe he’s faced a higher quality of opponents when it comes to solely striking, but if we’re going talk about mixed martial arts then I believe I’m more experienced than him, and that’s something that I have over him,” he said.

“I also believe I’m going to have a reach advantage over him in this fight. It’s something that I’m going to take advantage of. It works well because my hands are also faster than [his], and that combination of reach and speed is something that I can use to my advantage in this match."

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s got power in his hands, but I think mine are quicker.”

When the Circle opens on Saturday morning in Kuala Lumpur, Miado believes he’ll be the one leaving it with his hand raised.

“This will be a very good fight. You better not miss this. This one’s going to be a fight between two men who are willing to throw hands. I expect a finish. I’ll end it with either a KO or TKO.”

RELATED VIDEO