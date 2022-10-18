Malunes out, So shocks with voluntary exit in ONE Warrior Series

Team Passion's Marvin Malunes. Handout photo

Two more warriors had to leave camp in Benguet City after three grueling Circle Elimination showdowns in "ONE Warrior Series Philippines."

Marvin Malunes of Team Passion and Joevincent So of Team Gravity went home -- although So wasn’t supposed to be the one to be sent packing.

The first Circle Elimination sparring showdown of the night was actually between So and Malunes, and So definitely proved that he belongs in the competition as he avoided Malunes’ biggest strikes while waiting for an opportunity to counter.

That came as he slipped one of Malunes’ advances and countered with a punishing right hook which sent the Team Passion fighter bleeding profusely, forcing referee Jaybe Ban-Eg to stop the match.

Malunes was given the boot in the end of the episode -- but nobody expected So’s decision to voluntary leave the camp, after feeling bad over what happened in the sparring session.

“For the past few weeks, I’ve been with Team Gravity and Team Passion and I treated them as my family, and hurting one of my family has never been okay for me. I’d like to voluntarily eliminate myself in ONE Warrior Series Philippines,” he said in Filipino.

Team Gravity's Joevincent So. Handout photo

“Hopefully, you’ll understand my decision. I’ve grown fond of all of them.”

In the other pairing, 37-year-old Genil Francisco delivered a classic performance as he dominated and controlled RJ Ortega on the ground to prove that while he’s up there in age, he can still roll with the young guns.

Francisco’s performance was so impressive that he was immediately excluded from the eliminations.

Ortega was on his way to being eliminated before So’s voluntary exit. He was given another chance in the show as he was chosen to stay on after much deliberation from the coaches.

“They were supposed to eliminate me, but now that I’m given a second chance, my confidence is immediately restored," Ortega said.