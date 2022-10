MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers earned a share of the lead in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after a thrilling four-set triumph over the Petro Gazz Angels, Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Alyssa Valdez came up with clutch hits down the stretch to lift the Cool Smashers to a 25-19, 16-25, 25-18, 27-25 victory.

Creamline is now tied with Chery Tiggo at the top spot with identical 2-0 records.

Related video: