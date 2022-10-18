Alex Eala at the W60 Madrid tilt. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Instagram.

MANILA – Filipino Alexandra “Alex” Eala, now at a new career-high of WTA World No. 248, began her W60 Hamburg debut in Germany with a come-from-behind victory on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Eala got the better of WTA World No. 292 Ekaterina Kazionova of Russia, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, in 2 hours and 44 minutes.

Kazionova, 23, took a 3-1 lead with a love service hold, and proceeded to be at 4-2 after saving a break point.

Serving for the set at 5-2, Kazionova claimed the first set, 6-2, after Eala netted a backhand.

The match intensified in the second set, where they reached a 3-3 deadlock.

Despite being broken in the following game due to a double fault, Eala earned three break points in the eighth game and broke back courtesy of a Kazionova long forehand.

Eala saved two break points to be at 5-4, then broke serve again on her second set point to force a decider, 6-4, after four deuces.

The reigning US Open Juniors girls’ singles champion upped her momentum in the third set with a 4-0 advantage, with play briefly halted after the second game due to a medical timeout called by Kazionova.

After an exchange of service breaks, Eala advanced to serve for the match at 5-1, but not without resistance from her Russian opponent.

Despite Eala gaining two match points, Kazionova powered through to break on her third opportunity with an on-the-run backhand winner down the line.

Kazionova held serve then broke again to trail at 4-5 after Eala committed a double fault as she was serving for the match for the second time.

As Kazionova was aiming to equalize, she shanked a forehand into the net to grant two more match points to Eala.

The Filipino ace and Rafa Nadal Academy scholar clinched the win, 6-4, on her fourth match point courtesy of Kazionova’s long forehand shot.

Eala, the 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion, will face either No. 1 seed Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium or Jana Fett of Croatia in the second round.

Meanwhile, another competitor representing the Philippines in the W60 Hamburg, also called the Hamburg Ladies & Gents Cup, is doubles specialist Treat Huey.

The Hanoi Southeast Asian Games men’s doubles gold medalist will see action alongside Max Schnur of the United States as the No. 1 seeds in the ATP Challenger event.

They are set to face Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia and Jonas Forejtek of Czech Republic in the first round.

