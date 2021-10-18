Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado in action. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado's run in ONE Championship has been a roller-coaster ride.

Since joining the promotion in 2017, the Albay native has struggled with his consistency, and has never won back-to-back fights in ONE.

He is now hoping that a shift to a new gym -- Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok -- will change his fortunes.

In Miado's corner is top women's atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga, who has sung praises of "The Jaguar" since he joined their camp.

"He's doing great and he's been really hardworking in our training. I could say that he is one of the best teammates I have," she said.

Miado's entry has brought a positive influence in Marrok Force, working with the Zamboanga siblings Denice and Drex, as well as Fritz Biagtan there. He was quick to make an impact, helping Zamboanga prepare for her ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix bout against Ham Seo Hee at ONE: Empower in September.

"(Jeremy) is almost in the same weight as me, so he has been very helpful in training me and sparring with me in the leadup to my last fight," said Zamboanga.

That he would work with the Zamboanga siblings is of no surprise to Miado, whose wife Chesla is a close friend of Denice's since their collegiate days. It was this connection which led to the two parties to come together for one common goal.

"I told Jeremy, why don't you try and become a sponsored athlete here in Marrok Force? Because I can see the potential in him and his wife, and I'm happy that they got accepted here," she said.

Miado's arrival has already reinvigorated the Filipinos in the camp, said Zamboanga.

"I'm really happy that another Filipino joined us here. I'm really impressed with his speed and accuracy in his striking. He's really an effective sparring partner and he's not selfish in sharing the techniques that he knows to all of us," she said.

In turn, Marrok Force trainers have also helped Miado fine-tune his ground game -- a key factor if he wants to be considered one of the contenders in the strawweight division.

With how much her new teammate has improved, Zamboanga has no doubt that Miado should be one to watch out for when he returns to the ONE Circle for his rematch against Miao Li Tao at ONE: NextGen on October 29 in Singapore.

"He has really improved his wrestling and grappling game," Zamboanga assured.

Miado is looking to show that his first-round knockout win over Miao at ONE: Age of Dragons back in November 2019 was no fluke, and a repeat win would certainly cement his case to be included in the next update of the ONE athlete rankings.

Zamboanga is vouching for his stablemate, saying, "I feel that Jeremy is 100-times better than he was the last time he fought. He's a different breed now."

ONE: NextGen will also see the semifinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix featuring exciting clashes between former two-sport champion Stamp Fairtex and Brazilian rising star Julie Mezabarba, as well as the duel between Itsuki Hirata and Ritu Phogat.