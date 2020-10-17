MMA: Mark Striegl bows to Said Nurmagodemov in UFC debut

Mark Striegl of the Philippines lost to Said Nurmagodemov in swift, destructive fashion in the UFC Fight Island card Saturday on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

Striegl, in his UFC debut, absorbed a left to the head as he approached his Russian opponent that got Striegl down on his knee, and leading to a relentless ground and pound the US-raised Filipino fighter would never recover from.

The referee stopped the bout at the 51-second mark of the opening round.

"I feel great. I didn't have to do much in the fight," Nurmagodemov said of his knockout victory.

"When I got him on the the left hook, he shot for the legs. I was thinking of actually doing a guillotine then I heard my concern saying, 'No, no, no, you hurt him. Just keep punching.' I threw a few punches from the bottom. He fell and I finished him," added the Russian winner, who shares the same surname as MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagodemov, but they are not related.

Striegl dropped to 18-3 overall, while Said upped his record to 14-2.

The US-based Filipino was coming off recovering from COVID-19, the reason his supposed entry into UFC on August 22 did not push through.