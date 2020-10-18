Chooks 3x3 all set after players test negative for COVID-19

It's all systems go for the Chooks 3x3 season after all 58 players and 122 league personnel tested negative for COVID-19. Handout photo.

MANILA - All the players who will see action in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup have tested negative for COVID-19.

The league announced Sunday through their independent medical consultant, Dr. Butch Ong, that no player has returned a positive test.

A total of 58 players were tested upon their entry into the league's "bubble" at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna. Prior to their arrival, they also isolated for five days in their own homes.

With these results, the President's Cup is now confirmed to proceed on Wednesday, October 21, with games starting at 1:00 p.m.

The next legs are scheduled for October 23, 25, and 27, with the Grand Finals to take place on October 30. A top prize of P1-M is at stake in the Grand Finals.

The teams competed in a series of scrimmages in preparation for a short pre-season tournament on Monday.

Also testing negative are the 122 league officials, staff, and essential workers inside the bubble.