Justin Brownlee's situation with Barangay Ginebra remains uncertain. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel is already bracing for the worst when it comes to Justin Brownlee’s situation.

The Gilas Pilipinas hero’s status with the Gin Kings in the incoming Commissioner’s Cup is currently in jeopardy after the multiple-time PBA champion failed a doping test after the 19th Asian Games.

Ginebra is already looking for a possible replacement as they prepare to defend their title.

“Para ready kami. It’s hard to be caught blind na hindi namin [sure] kung what’s happening,” said team governor Alfrancis Chua during Tuesday’s PBA pre-season press conference in Manila on Tuesday.

“As of now may mga names lang, pero wala pa talagang concrete. Hindi natin alam kung anong magiging desisyon eh, as of now nakalutang kaming lahat.”

“So as of now, naghahanap kami ng replacement just in case, [pero] hindi natin alam kung too late na. Kasi we’re just gonna wait, then binagsak na samin yung bomba, mawawalan kami ng import.”

“Naghahanap ako yung isa sa mga nakalaban natin sa China, baka pwede yung tinalo natin, para di masyadong mabigat sa kanila,” he then quipped.

Chua said that Ginebra is taking this approach since he and their camp are still unaware of what will happen with Brownlee.

"As of now, wait and see kami kung anong gagawin kay Brownlee," the former Ginebra mentor admitted.

For him, the safest way to go is to remain patient with what the International Testing Agency’s decision will be, which is why they are not thinking of further contesting the initial findings.

“What I read is if you appeal, they’re gonna open the other sample, yung B na tinatawag. But if you’re gonna look at the process itself, A and B are the same urine. So why are you gonna tell them to open it, question them, ico-contest mo, eh yung bubuksan mo is yun din?” Chua explained.

“Kung ako ang tatanungin, hindi ko na ico-contest. Kami, tahimik na lang kami. Sakin, kung may problema tayo kunyari, kinwestyon kita tapos may ebidensya ka pala, edi mas mabigat ang hatol nila sa’kin.”

“That’s the way I think, so much better kung tahimik na lang,” he added.

This also means that as long as there is no final judgment, the more likely it is that he will not suit up Ginebra’s uniform in the meantime.

“If ako ang tatanungin mo, for example, pinalaro namin si Justin, baka akala ng nag-imbestiga, sabihin sinasadya namin. So makakasakit pa,” said Chua.

“Lalong makakasakit sa Ginebra. Kunyari nag 3-0 ang Ginebra, ifo-forfeit pa yung game. So we’re just gonna go with the flow.”

RELATED VIDEO