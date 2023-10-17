UAAP: FEU women rout UST, rise to No. 1 in chess

Woman National Master Vic Glysen Derotas of FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University has claimed the solo lead in the UAAP Season 86 women's chess championships.

This, after they emerged as the only team to post a victory in Round 2, a 4-0 rout of University of Santo Tomas at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila on Sunday.

Defending champion National University had settled for a 2-2 draw against La Salle on the same day.

FEU now tops the league with four match points, followed by NU and University of the Philippines, each with three match points.

Woman National Master Vic Glysen Derotas [2/2] set the tone for FEU's dominance on Board 1 by forcing Josemir Panol [0.5/2] to resign after 42 moves in the King's Indian Defense: Four Pawns Attack due to a lethal kingside attack that would result in either checkmate or the capture of the opposing queen.

On Board 2, Fellow Woman National Master Mary Joy Tan [2/2] capitalized on Princess Oncita's [0/2] inaccuracies in panic time, leading to a resignation after the 38th move with an unstoppable checkmate in the next move.

Woman National Masters Mage Sebastian [1.5/2] and Rizalyn Tejada [1/1] followed suit as they prevailed over Rohanisah Buto [1/2] and Patricia Bernardo [0/1] on Board 3 and 4, respectively, to complete FEU's shutout victory.

Meanwhile, NU failed to follow up on a strong opening day and settled for a 2-2 draw against De La Salle University, securing the second spot in the standings.

Season 84 MVP and Woman Fide Master Allaney Doroy [1.5/2] was held to a draw on the top board by DLSU's Checy Telesforo [0.5/1] after 86 moves in a queen endgame. Francois Marie Magpily [0.5/1], playing the black pieces, also held NU's Princess Ballete [1.5/2] to a draw on Board 2.

Arena Fide Master Sara Olendo [1/2] secured a win on Board 3 for DLSU with a quick victory over Jesca Docena [0.5/2], while NU's Natasja Balabbo [2/2] triumphed over Rinoa Sadey [0/1] on Board 4 to complete the split.

The match between University of the Philippines and Adamson University also ended in a draw.

UP's Jerlyn San Diego (Board 1) [1.5/2] and Jarel Lacambra (Board 4) [0.5/1] shared points with Robelle de Jesus [0.5/2] and Jashua Patria [0.5/2], respectively.

Precious Ferrer [2/2] remained flawless for UP as she defeated Phoebie Arellano [0/2] on Board 2, while AdU's Queeniee Samarita [1.5/2] overcame Jallen Agra [1/2] on Board 3.

Round 3 is scheduled for October 21.

FEU also dominated Round 2 of high school chess on Sunday.

The FEU-D Boys' team secured its second win in as many matches to take the lead with four match points.

After an impressive victory on the opening day, the baby Tamaraw Woodpushers maintained their formidable form with a 4-0 sweep of Ateneo High School.

In the Girls' division, FEU-D announced its arrival in Season 86 with a 3-1 victory over AdU after taking a bye on the opening day.