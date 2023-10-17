LA Tenorio served as an assistant coach with Gilas Pilipinas for the 19th Asian Games. PBA Images.

MANILA — LA Tenorio may finally return to the hardcourt during the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup, said Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua.

The "Tinyente" was off of the Gin Kings’ initial lineup that the league released on Tuesday, but Chua bared that Tenorio’s entry back to the squad is all systems go.

“Yeah, binigyan na ng go signal ng doktor yun,” he said at the league’s pre-season press conference at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

Last month, Tenorio was announced as cancer-free by Ginebra coach Tim Cone, even joining Gilas Pilipinas at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

In addition, Chua also briefly touched on the struggles of University of Sto. Tomas in the ongoing UAAP Season 86, the institution that he and San Miguel Corporation are currently backing in the collegiate ranks.

“Dumalaw ako sa UST. Kinausap ko lang yung mga players, Sabi ko tatapusin ko lang tong mga ‘to tas sisipot ako sa laro,” said the former UST Glowing Goldies team captain.

“Malaki rin yung problema nila eh, yung import nila nawala. First game pa lang nawala na eh,” he added, speaking about the Growling Tigers’ foreign student-athlete Adama Faye who suffered an injury during their first game of the season.

