Tennis: Alex Eala falls to defending champ in Jasmin Open

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala failed to sustain a hot start and lost to defending champion Elise Mertens of Belgium, 7-5, 6-0, in the first round of the Jasmin Open, Tuesday in Monastir, Tunisia.

The 18-year-old Eala had a 5-1 advantage in the opening frame only for Mertens to save six set points in the first set. Mertens won 12 straight games to turn back Eala in the opener.

She rode that momentum in the second set where Mertens blanked the Filipina teenager.

It was a painful result for Eala, who made it to the main draw after a 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 triumph over France's Elsa Jacquemot in the qualifying draw.

This is the first meeting between Eala and the 27-year-old Mertens, who has seven WTA singles and 18 WTA doubles titles to her name. She is currently the top-ranked doubles player in the world.

