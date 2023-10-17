Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Chery Tiggo Crossovers eked out a straight-set win over the Farm Fresh Foxies even without their ace player and former PVL MVP in Mylene Paat.

Although present in the court, Paat did not see action on Tuesday when Chery Tiggo scored a 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 win against Farm Fresh at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Fortunately, the Crossovers found heroes in Ces Robles, who delivered crucial blows in their third-set comeback, and Eya Laure, who top scored with 14 points.

During the post-game press conference, the two young spikers dedicated their victory to Paat, who is still recuperating from a right foot injury.

According to Laure, they do not want to waste the sacrifices made by their seniors and everyone in the team heading to the season-ending conference this year.

“Para ito sa kanila. Hanggang wala pa sila, maglalaro kami para sa kanila. Hindi lang para sa sarili namin, para rin sa Chery, sa bawat isa samin,” the former UST standout said.

“Kasi nga nagsasama-sama kami everyday, nakikita namin yung pagod at sacrifice ng bawat isa. Para rin magkaroon ng bunga yung lahat ng pagod at sacrifice na ginagawa namin as a team.”

For Robles, who dropped nine of her 10 markers in Set 3 where they recovered from a 10-18 deficit, they needed to find a way to fill in the big shoes left by Paat.

“Sakin naman mapunan lang namin kung ano si Ate My sa court. Yung leadership niya, yung paglalaro niya. Yun yung importante para maka-help sa team,” Robles added.

Pressed for an update on Paat’s injury, head coach Aaron Velez said that they are optimistic that she will return to the court very soon. However, the spiker’s right foot has remained swollen, as of writing.

Velez added that Paat is motivated to recover quickly from her injury which may speed up her comeback in the PVL.

“Minamadali pero mine-make sure namin na nasa 100% po siya. As of the meantime, she still have 20% swelling sa kanyang foot. I’m not going into details but rest assured with the fire of Mylene, malaking tulong samin yun,” Velez explained.

“At the same time, we want to showcase also her talent sa mga fans and sa mga sumusuporta samin.”