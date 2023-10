MANILA – The Chery Tiggo Crossovers bucked slow starts in every frame to start their stint in the second All-Filipino Conference of the PVL on a good note.

Chery Tiggo showed some nerves in their opening game but still managed to sweep the Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

The Crossovers kept the Foxies winless in the league, spanning six games, since joining the Invitational Conference several months ago.

Full story to follow.