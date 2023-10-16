PH para athletes look to surpass haul from 2018

Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan (right) nips compatriot Rodrigo Potiotan Jr. for the gold medal in the men’s 100-meter T52 race in the 11th ASEAN Para Games at the Manahan Stadium Monday in Surakarta, Indonesia. Handout photo/File.

MANILA -- The chief of the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) is "guardedly optimistic" that Filipino para athletes can surpass the country's medal haul from the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The national para athletes placed 11th overall in Jakarta after winning 10 gold medals, eight silvers, and 11 bronzes. They were led by FIDE Master Sander Severino and para swimmer Ernie Gawilan, who won four and three golds, respectively.

"I am guardedly optimistic because our athletes have been training very hard for this opportunity to compete in the Asian Para Games.This is why I told our coaches to relay to all of our athletes to stay positive. All of us should have a positive attitude," said PPC President Mike Barredo on Monday.

He declined to make a medal forecast, however, for the upcoming 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

"My position is always for our athletes to match or do better than our previous performances. that is always the target," said Barredo. "We don't know how our competition will also perform since the last Asian Para Games was held five years ago."

"Nonetheless, I would like to encourage our athletes to enjoy their experience as they do their best and make their country proud."

Chess and swimming remain the major gold medal prospects for the Philippines, but Barredo is hopeful that cycling and powerlifting will also deliver. He also backs the country's bets in para athletics, notably wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and rookie thrower Andrei Kuizon, after their performances in the ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia earlier this year.

The national men's wheelchair basketball team will also be in action in Hangzhou.

"Our wheelchair basketeers will face tough challenges in Hangzhou. But like Gilas Pilipinas – who knows – they may surprise us all. The fact that they will be there is an achievement in itself," said Barredo.

Meanwhile, the PPC chief is asking for more public support for the national para athletes, after the Philippines' campaign in the 19th Asian Games where they delivered four gold medals.

"Our national para athletes have worked just as hard, if not harder, to compete in the Asian Para Games so I pray that our compatriots give them their all-out support as they gave our national athletes," said Barredo.

The first batch of national para athletes left for Hangzhou on Monday. Meanwhile, chef de mission and former national swimming standout Ral Rosario, together with deputies Millette Bonoan and Irene Soriano-Remo, left over the weekend to prepare the way for the national team.