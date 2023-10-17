PBA to feature new rules in Season 48

PBA officials at a preseason press conference. PBA Images.

MANILA — With the PBA set to make a return next month for its 48th season, the league will be welcoming new changes in its rules and presentation.

The league will be introducing the coach's challenge which it test-ran during the On Tour over the summer, as well as the ruling that players will not be allowed to call timeouts at any point in the game.

Diving deeper, the challenge option of the mentors will not be counted if their first call is successful, meaning that they will have another chance to contest another call as the game progresses.

These, according to league commissioner Willie Marcial, are all for the betterment of the PBA and the enjoyment of fans.

"Tinitignan natin kung anong makakabuti sa liga," he said at the PBA pre-season press conference in Manila earlier Tuesday.

"Kaya nga may competition committee. Pwedeng after a year, may tanggalin tayo, may dagdag tayo, tinitignan lang natin kung anong makakabuti sa liga."

"Ang tinitignan lang natin ['yung] makakabuti lang sa liga, kung makakabuti sa liga ‘to, mae-entertain 'yung mga tao."

In addition to these, the PBA will now be airing its games on A2Z instead of TV5.

"As part of 'yung support ng TV5 to strengthen 'yung goals ni PBA, we have brought in two more partners. The first one is yung Zoe TV, and the other one is ABS-CBN," said Guido R. Zaballero, TV5 president.

"Ang bagong tahanan ng PBA will now be A2Z. They will be supporting the PBA and will be showing the PBA live on every game day.

"Doon na po sa A2Z ang PBA to ensure na moving forward, we'll be able to cover the games ng PBA kasi dedicated time slot na po 'yan sa A2Z."

This move was also done in order to support all of the other ventures of the league.

"The primary reason is that we believe that the PBA needs a dedicated home. We saw the possibilities with Zoe, and if we have a dedicated home for the PBA, then we’ll be able to feature more of the games in the future pati na po 'yung 3x3 and 'yung eSports, so we coordinated with Zoe and ABS-CBN with that."