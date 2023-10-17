PBA: Mikey Williams still absent from TNT, says governor

TNT guard Mikey Williams. PBA Images.

MANILA — The TNT Tropang Giga might star the 2023-2024 PBA Commissioner’s Cup without Mikey Williams.

The 6-foot-2 guard is still on vacation, according to PBA Chairman and TNT Governor Ricky Vargas, and has yet to attend their build-up for the league’s return for its 48th season.

“Ayaw pa niyang umuwi eh, so what can we do?” he said during the league’s pre-season press conference in Manila on Tuesday.

William’s name was also nowhere to be found in the roster that the PBA released, and Vargas offered no further explanations about this matter.

“He is not currently in the lineup [kasi] he’s not back yet. Yun lang ang masasabi ko,” he said.

“The team has already been practicing and he’s still not here. Yun ang difficulty.”

This means that they will be missing two of their top guards just a few months removed from their 2023 Governors’ Cup Title run, as RR Pogoy will also be sidelined due to his condition.

TNT will open its 2023-2024 campaign when they face Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots on November 5 right after the PBA holds its annual LEO Awards and its opening ceremonies.