Obiena's camp hits 'reckless, irresponsible' doping accusation

EJ Obiena celebrates after winning the men's pole vault final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 30, 2023. POC-PSC Media Pool

MANILA — The mentor of EJ Obiena slammed the doping accusation against the pole vaulting star, calling it "reckless" and "irresponsible."

In an interview on CNN Philippines' "Sports Desk" which aired Monday, October 16, James Michael Lafferty, an advisor of Obiena, attested to the athlete's good character.

"EJ Obiena is a great athlete, but he's an even better human being. And I know this young man, inside and out, I know all about him... I think he has a huge future in this world, well beyond pole vaulting," Lafferty said in the interview.

"And it breaks my heart to see someone slander his name so recklessly, so irresponsibly, without any information because of ill will going back to the 2016 Olympics, what happened in Brazil, and you know, all kinds of things," he added.

In a shared Facebook post by Vaulter Magazine - Vaulter Club Inc., a profile named Anais Lavillenie, wife of former world record-holder and 2012 Olympics gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie, commented that Obiena "doped" his way up in pole vault rankings.

Lafferty, meanwhile, reiterated that Obiena never tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He said in the same "Sports Desk" interview that Obiena will do a certified polygraph test and his team will release the results "just to bolster the case."

"That's how confident we are," the mentor said.

Earlier, the world's number two pole vaulter said he is mulling legal actions against those behind the accusation.

Renaud Lavillenie, now 37 years old, was the previous world record holder in pole vault.