NU's Figueroa, UP rookie Ozar earn Players of the Week nods

MANILA -- National University rose to solo second in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, while the University of the Philippines made it five wins in a row in the women's division for their best start in 15 years.

Behind the Bulldogs' perfect week was the steady presence of Jake Figueroa, while the UP women have banked on rookie star Louna Ozar.

Figueroa and Ozar earned the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Men's and Women's Players of the Week awards, respectively, for the period October 9 to 15.

After falling to league-leading UP, the Bulldogs recovered with a pair of big wins -- and Figueroa served as the driving force in those games. NU drubbed University of Santo Tomas, 87-69, on Wednesday then stunned La Salle in overtime, 80-77, on Sunday.

In those back-to-back wins, Figueroa averaged 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals. The Bulldogs now have a 4-1 win-loss record, just behind the still unbeaten Fighting Maroons (5-0).

Figueroa edged out FEU's L-Jay Gonzales, UP's Harold Alarcon, La Salle's Kevin Quiambao, and Adamson's Ced Manzano for the weekly citation presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

With NU trailing La Salle by three in regulation, Figueroa hit a booming corner three with about 12 seconds remaining to tie the game and force overtime, where the Bulldogs took over.

"Para sa akin, sumunod lang kami sa pinaghandaan namin, sa game plan namin and sinundan ko lang kung anong binigay na role sa akin ni coach Jeff kaya ganun lumabas yung laro ko," said Figueroa after delivering 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 37 minutes against La Salle.

"Lumabas ulit 'yung 'Mighty Thor' [ni Figueroa,] kasi wala akong masasabi dito. 37 minutes, kumbaga, nagsasabi lang siya na magpapahinga lang siya ng isang minuto tapos babalik siya ulit," said NU head coach Jeff Napa of the former UAAP Juniors' MVP.

In the women's division, Ozar became the second Fighting Maroon to win the weekly award after her teammate Favour Onoh earned the first nod of Season 86.

The 5-foot-8 rookie helped UP maintain its flawless campaign with wins over the FEU Tamaraws, 64-61, and the UST Golden Tigresses, 73-69, to earn the recognition over Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa, NU's Camille Clarin and teammate Kaye Pesquera.

The Fil-French guard, who averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.0 steals in two games, was massive for the Fighting Maroons but she tipped her hat to her teammates.

"From the start, we were fighting until the end. And, we always support each other," said Ozar, who had 16 points and four steals against UST in overtime on Saturday.

Ozar and UP try to extend its unbeaten run to six games against La Salle on Wednesday at the Adamson Gym.

Figueroa and NU, on the other hand, seek to keep the solo second place when they battle the UE Red Warriors also on Wednesday at the MOA Arena.



