New-look TNT rules latest leg of PBA 3x3

The TNT Triple Giga. PBA Images

MANILA -- The TNT Triple Giga on Tuesday proved that they can win even without their top gunner, Almond Vosotros.

TNT once again had the number of rivals Cavitex Braves, scoring an 18-16 win in the final of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference at the Ayala Mall Circuit in Makati.

The Triple Giga went to Gryann Mendoza, who made six of his nine shots for eight points along with four rebounds. His strong performance made up for Vosotros' absence in Leg 1 of the midseason tournament.

Samboy De Leon added five and new recruit Matt Salem – the replacement for big man Lervin Flores – had the same number of points in the win worth P100,000 for TNT.

The victory came two months after TNT also beat Cavitex in the grand finals of the First Conference. Tonino Gonzaga paced Cavitex with nine points as the Braves bagged the P50,000 runner up purse.

The Triple Giga reached the finals undefeated after a three-game sweep of its Pool B assignments, then took down Purefoods in the quarterfinals, 19-14, before hacking out a close 22-18 win over Meralco in the semis.

Cavitex arranged yet another title duel with TNT as it made short work of MCFASolver in the semis, 21-10. In the quarterfinals, the Braves turned back the San Miguel Beermen, 21-17.

Earlier, Meralco denied guest team MCFASolver a podium finish in its first foray in the conference following a 21-13 win in the battle for third place. Joseph Sedurifa finished with a game-high 10 points in the win worth P30,000.