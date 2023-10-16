NCAA: Lyceum, JRU look to end losing streaks

MANILA -- Lyceum and Jose Rizal University will try to end their skids at each other's expense in the NCAA Season 99 tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Pirates (6-2) and the Bombers (4-3) have both lost back-to-back games after strong starts to the season. They clash at 4:00 p.m. for a chance to re-enter the winner's circle.

At 2:00 p.m., Perpetual Help and San Beda look to build on their recent triumphs. The Altas have won two straight games, capped by a 74-59 demolition of defending champion Letran on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Red Lions escaped with a 74-70 triumph over the Heavy Bombers last Saturday.

The Altas will bank on the three-point shooting duo of Jun Roque and Jelo Razon, who combined for 10 triples in their win against the Knights.

"Hopefully, Roque could continue hitting shots for us," said Perpetual Help coach Myk Saguiguit of his wingman, who put up 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals against the defending champions.

For San Beda, head coach Yuri Escueta will make his return after serving a one-game suspension against JRU. Escueta was meted a ban after his ejection in a 67-62 defeat to LPU last Oct. 8.

Jacob Cortez starred for San Beda with 24 points, while Escueta's assistant, Andre Santos, held the fort.