V-League: Kampton stars in La Salle's win over Arellano

Noel Kampton of De La Salle University celebrates after scoring against Arellano. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Noel Kampton powered De La Salle University’s tight four-set win against Arellano University, 25-19, 27-25, 22-25, 30-28, in the 2022 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge, Sunday at the Paco Arena.

Kampton poured 27 points on 26 attacks to help the Green Spikers fend off the Chiefs in their Group A matchup.

The 6-foot-2 outside spiker scored five straight points in the fourth set to help La Salle turn a 16-20 deficit into a 21-20 lead. The Green Spikers would reach match point after a JM Ronquillo hit, but he was called for a net violation in the following rally to send the set to an extension.

La Salle found themselves trailing 27-28 before Kampton soared high for a kill that tied the game once more. Kim Tan committed an attack error before Nathaniel Del Pilar roofed Arman Guinto for the victory.

Ronquillo scored 16 points to backstop Kampton while team captain Vince Maglinao had an all-around game with six points, 13 excellent receptions, and nine digs.

Diogenes Poquita delivered 22 excellent sets to go along with two points while Menard Guerrero had 22 digs and 15 receptions for La Salle.

After bagging the first two sets, the Green Spikers fell prey to Arellano in the third set where the Chiefs unloaded a 7-0 finishing kick to keep themselves alive.

Carl Berdal finished with a team-high 25 points to go along with 11 receptions and nine digs for the Sherwin Meneses-coached team. Guinto chipped in 11 while Tan had 10.

In the last game of the quadruple-header, the University of the Philippines bucked an error-strewn performance to overcome San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-23, 31-33, 25-14, 25-23.

Ranz Cajolo paced the Fighting Maroons with a game-high 20 points on 20 attacks while team captain Louis Gamban delivered an all-around effort, finishing with 18 points, 11 excellent receptions, and 11 excellent digs.

UP committed a total of 40 errors in their Pool B matchup, to the dismay of coach Rald Ricafort.

“Di nga siya maganda actually, kapag nakita niyo yung stat sheet for sure makikita niyo yung dami ng service errors, yung dami ng mga unforced errors so yun naman yung inexplain ko sa kanila,” rued Ricafort.

“Hindi dahilan na first game kasi yung mga execution ginagawa naman namin sa training e. Walang excuse, hindi lang sa skills doon lang sa mental and emotional part medyo doon nagkukulang,” he added.

Tied at 22-all in the fourth frame, Daniel Nicolas gave the Fighting Maroons the lead with a quick hit before Gamban pushed them to match point.

Mikel Mendoza saved a point after converting a kill off a misreceive but his service sailed out moments after which handed UP the victory.

Angelo Lagando added 14 points while Nicolas had nine markers in the victory. Johnlee Juntilla collected 19 receptions and 15 digs.

On the other hand, San Sebastian, who played without head coach Roger Gorayeb, was led by Joshua Espenida with 17 points while Kyle Villamor added 14 markers and seven digs.