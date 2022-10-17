UAAP: Versatile Villegas gives UE much-needed advantage

Filipino-American forward Luis Villegas of the University of the East. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American forward Luis Villegas has been a gem for the University of the East (UE) through their first five games of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

After a shaky debut where he suffered from cramps, Villegas has been a reliable contributor for the Red Warriors. The first-year forward is currently putting up 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 44.8% from long distance.

Combined with the inspired play of Kyle Paranada, Villegas has helped UE take a 3-2 record midway through the first round -- putting them squarely in the hunt for a Final 4 spot.

For UE head coach Jack Santiago, Villegas' skill set has given the Red Warriors an advantage that they have not enjoyed in previous seasons.

"Si Luis, he can play like a wing guy," said the coach. "It's an advantage for us. I can put him in the three spot (small forward) when we play a zone. I think nakakakuha kami ng advantage."

Villegas, for his part, is thrilled that he has been adjusting well to the UAAP, even as he admits that it is "not an easy league to play."

"Every team is competitive and the physicality is real. It's a little bit difficult but based on my experience, I feel like it's a better transition. For sure, this is a tough league," he added.

He got a taste of that physicality against the University of Santo Tomas on Sunday, where he was held to just five points in the first half before finding his form in the second. Villegas finished with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds to go along with six assists and three steals in a Player of the Game performance, as UE won 78-68.

Afterward, he gave full credit to his teammates who encouraged him to keep shooting after going just 2-of-9 in the first half.

"I'm grateful for my teammates. The first half was a tough shooting half for me but they were just persistent with me and telling me to just keep going with my game, keep playing my game. Let the game come to me and it worked out," he said.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: