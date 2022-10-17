Prisilla Rivera in action for the Akari Power Chargers. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Prisilla Rivera's impact on the Akari Power Chargers extends well beyond the court, as she is also serving as a mentor to her younger teammates.

Rivera, 37, scored 25 points in Akari's breakthrough 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 triumph against UAI-Army last week, in what was their first win in franchise history. She also had 11 digs in an all-around performance.

"She is so good," Akari spiker Erika Raagas said of their veteran import for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

"Her energy is contagious, even her mindset," she added.

It's no surprise that Rivera, a veteran of several overseas leagues, would come up with big games for the Power Chargers. But for Raagas, her leadership is just as important as her on-court contributions.

"It's like having a coach inside the court," Raagas said of Rivera's impact. "Being with you and telling you what to do. I really appreciate that she's with us this season."

Having a player of Rivera's quality is crucial for an Akari team that is making its competitive debut in the Reinforced Conference. The bulk of the team is composed of collegiate standouts, including Raagas who had nine points in their win against Army.

The former Ateneo de Manila University standout acknowledged that they are still a work in progress but is confident that they can continue to compete at a high level.

"We're really working on it," said Raagas. "We always have to be ready for attacks and digs din. It's not yet our best. The connection isn't the best yet, but we're working on it. We're slowly improving."

Akari (1-1) returns to action on Thursday against Chery Tiggo (2-0).

Related video: