NCAA: EAC's Cosejo earns Player of the Week honors

MANILA, Philippines -- After dropping all their games in the first round of the NCAA 98 men's basketball tournament, Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) finally got into the win column behind veteran Nat Cosejo.

The 6-foot-3 forward dropped a career-high 24 points on 65% shooting along with nine rebounds, an assist, and a block in the Generals' 80-75 triumph over league-leading De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB).

In his last two outings, Cosejo averaged 13.5 markers, 6.0 boards, 1.5 dimes, and 1.0 swats.

Those numbers, combined with their upset win, earned him the nod from the Collegiate Press Corps as the NCAA Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

EAC's veteran leader bested Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s Kurt Reyson, San Beda University’s James Kwekuteye, Mapua University’s Warren Bonifacio, and San Sebastian College’s Jesse Sumoda for the honor decided and deliberated upon by print and online media regularly covering the league.

"Sana, ito na 'yung magbigay sa 'min ng kumpyansa. Kasi nung nakaraan, confidence 'yung kulang namin kaya kinakapos kami lagi sa dulo. Ngayong nakuha na namin, sana magtuloy-tuloy na," he said.

It was a week to remember for Cosejo after also being crowned NCAA All-Star MVP, leading Team Heroes to the victory vs. Team Saints with 16 points and seven rebounds.

