Magnolia's Jalalon is PBA Player of the Week

Magnolia guard Jiovani Jalalon in action. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Behind a balanced attack, Magnolia has cruised to a dominant start in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

With Serbian reinforcement Nicholas Rakocevic at the helm, the Hotshots have won their last two assignments by an average margin of 16 points for a searing 5-0 start to the conference.

While Magnolia's perfect start is a testament to their collective effort, Jiovani Jalalon has emerged as a spark plug who has made things easier for the squad.

In their past two games, Jalalon averaged 14.0 points on 63% shooting, 7.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. He made his biggest contributions on the defensive end, putting up 5.0 steals in two games to become the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Oct. 12-16.

Jalalon beat out Converge gunner Maverick Ahanmisi and Phoenix sniper Tyler Tio for the weekly citation being handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

Against NLEX, the former Arellano University standout unloaded 18 points, five rebounds, eight assists and six steals in only 26 minutes of play as Magnolia ran away with an easy 111-97 win.

The Cagayan de Oro native would not be denied against the Batang Pier a few days later as he poured in 10 points, two rebounds, seven assists, and four steals including a buzzer-beating triple at the end of the third quarter to give Magnolia a 20-point lead heading home.

On top of those numbers was Jalalon's key defensive job on counterparts Kevin Alas of NLEX and Robert Bolick of Northport to solidify his stature as one of the best defensive guards in the league today.

