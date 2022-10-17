Gold medalists Diaz, Cerdeña meet in PSC courtesy call

Olympic gold medalists Arianne Cerdeña-Valdez and Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo during a courtesy call at the Philippine Sports Commission. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic gold medalists Arianne Cerdeña-Valdez and weightlifting superstar Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo recently met for the first time during a courtesy call to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Noli Eala.

Now 60, Cerdeña-Valdez won Olympic gold in bowling during the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea. However, bowling was played as a demo sport at the time, and her medal did not make the official count.

It was Diaz-Naranjo who finally ended the Philippines' gold medal drought 33 years later, when she lifted the Philippines' dream to reality in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm so overwhelmed to meet our Olympic champion, our gold medalist [Hidilyn Diaz] for the very first time. I've only been seeing her in pictures and reading her in newspapers, YouTube and I'm so overwhelmed. Thank you so much," said Cerdeña-Valdez in an exclusive interview with the PSC-PCO team.

"Siyempre ako sobrang saya kasi nakikita ko lang siya sa news as Olympic gold medalist in bowling. Masaya po akong makita ka Ma'am [Arianne] and to know your story," said Diaz-Naranjo, who was accompanied by her husband Julius Naranjo during the courtesy visit.

The two Filipina sports legends expressed their willingness to work with PSC commissioner Bong Coo in reaching out to many Filipinas to be empowered and be part of the growing number of women in sports in the country.

At present, Cerdeña-Valdez is a registered nurse at the Dignity Health - California Hospital Medical Center in the US but not closing her doors to be back in sports someday.

"I am a frontliner so right now 'yun ang focus ko muna. But when I retire, hopefully, I will be in sports. I plan to live here," said the bowling legend who is based in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, Diaz-Naranjo is busy training for the 2024 Paris Olympics, finalizing her thesis requirements in college with a degree in Business Management, and helping the development of the sport nationwide.

She admitted that she got inspiration from Cerdeña-Valdez.

"Magre-retire na ako soon so nalaman ko 'yung pinagdaanan mo after retirement and it gives me inspiration. From being an Olympic gold medalist then ngayon frontliner. Malaking bagay 'yun sa amin na pwede palang mag-shift to other career path ang isang atleta kasi sobrang focused kami, akala namin wala na. So, it gives us inspiration. Thank you for being a frontliner at pagbigay ng pride sa Pilipinas," Diaz-Naranjo said.

