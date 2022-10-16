B.League: Ramos, Hokkaido complete sweep of Toyama

Dwight Ramos (2) of Levanga Hokkaido in action against Toyama Grouses. (c) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos did a little bit of everything to help Levanga Hokkaido defeat the Toyama Grouses for the second straight day, 88-85, on Sunday at the Hokkai Kitayell.

Hokkaido completed a weekend sweep of Ramos' former team, with the Gilas Pilipinas guard contributing six points, seven assists, four steals, and two rebounds in the victory.

Levanga improves to 2-4 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League. Brock Motum led the way for the squad with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Meanwhile, Kyoto Hannaryz ended a three-game slide after outlasting SeaHorses Mikawa. Matthew Wright had eight points, four assists, and two rebounds in the win.

Other Filipinos were unable to grab wins, however.

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins fell to their second loss in their last three games after an 88-78 result against the Yokohama B-Corsairs.

Parks had seven points and three rebounds off the bench as Nagoya fell to 4-2.

Thirdy Ravena had an all-around effort of 13 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists off the bench, but the San-En NeoPhoenix just fell short against the Ibaraki Robots, 96-94. The loss ended San-En's run of three straight wins; their record now stands at 3-3.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes also lost in heartbreaking fashion, as they were edged out by the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 83-81.

The elder Ravena had 13 points, five assists and one rebound. Hiroshima's Filipino import, Justine Baltazar, was scoreless in a one-minute, 11-second stint.

Meanwhile, Jay Washington played garbage time minutes in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 99-65 demolition of Niigata Albirex BB. The veteran had six points, two assists, and a rebound to his name.