Angel Surada (8) had a double-double in just 19 minutes in NU's big win over Adamson. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- There was no hangover for the National University (NU) women's basketball team after they extended their winning streak to 100 games last week.

The Lady Bulldogs recorded win No. 101 in typically dominant fashion, overwhelming Adamson University, 100-66. Five players scored in double-digits for NU, and they shot 50% from the field in the win.

NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan was pleased with the focus shown by his players after their 79-44 demolition of the University of the Philippines last week to reach the century mark. The Lady Bulldogs gained plenty of attention for their feat but their attention to detail did not waver.

"We have this thing of having 24 hours. Whatever it is, if it's a good thing or a bad thing, after 24 hours, we leave it. We leave it there and we move forward," Dimaunahan explained. "So 'yun ang mentality ng team namin. Whatever it is, 24 hours, move on to the next and focus on the next."

The Lady Bulldogs stayed true to that mantra despite getting more attention than usual after their win over UP, and as a result they avoided a potential trap game against Adamson.

NU did give up 28 points to Adamson's Dindy Medina but Dimaunahan could not fault his players for their lack of effort on defense. Only one other Lady Falcon reached double-digits and they shot just 39.3% from the field.

"We cannot live in the past, and we cannot look too far sa future. We have to do is stay in the present, and the present today is playing Adamson. So wala kaming iniisip today kung 'di how to play well and how to improve, and how to beat Adamson today," the coach said.

"Ganoon talaga 'yung mentality namin -- one game at a time, one practice at a time. Hopefully magtuloy-tuloy kami sa gusto naming marating."

Dimaunahan now wants the Lady Bulldogs to build on their latest win. He was especially proud of their balanced offensive effort, having stressed the importance of moving the ball to his players.

"Slowly, we're still trying to develop. We're not yet in our full potential," he said. "This is a very, very young team. We've got nine rookies in here. So we're still tryig to develop these girls, these ladies to play well, individually and as a group."

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

