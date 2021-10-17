Roger Pogoy shone in TNT's big win over San Miguel in Game 7. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang GIGA are back in the finals of the PBA Philippine Cup after an impressive 97-79 victory over San Miguel Beer, Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

TNT will play the Magnolia Hotshots in a best-of-seven series for the 2021 All-Filipino crown.

It marks the second straight finals appearance for the Tropang GIGA, who are searching for their first PBA championship since the 2015 PBA Commissioner's Cup, and their first All-Filipino title since the 2012-13 season.

Last year, in the bubble in Clark, Pampanga, the Tropang GIGA bowed to Barangay Ginebra in five games.