Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix fell to 2-4 in the B.League season. (c) B.LEAGUE

San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed a second straight defeat in the 2021-22 season of the B.League, after falling 84-72 to the hosts Hiroshima Dragonflies on Sunday afternoon.

Thirdy Ravena continued to struggle with his shot, making just five of his 14 field goals for 12 points.

The NeoPhoenix failed to sustain a strong start, squandering a 23-16 lead in the first quarter as they were outplayed in the middle periods by the home team.

A layup by Yasunori Aoki with 1:39 left in the third quarter gave Hiroshima the lead for good, 55-54, and Ryo Terashima nailed a triple in their final possession of the period to send the Dragonflies to the fourth quarter with a 60-55 lead.

Hiroshima piled it on in the final period, and the lead reached double-digits off a Charles Jackson jumper with seven minutes left, 65-55. They would lead by as much as 15 points, 70-55, after two free throws by Jackson with six minutes to go.

San-En got to within five points, 73-68, after an Elias Harris dunk with still three minutes to go, but Nick Mayo and Naoto Tsuji responded with back-to-back three-pointers to restore order for Hiroshima.

Harris led San-En with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, as the NeoPhoenix dropped to 2-4 in the season.

Hiroshima, meanwhile, improved to 5-1. Tsuji led the hosts with 28 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The NeoPhoenix look to check their skid next week when they visit the Ibaraki Robots.