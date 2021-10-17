Santiago, Ageo Medics sweep Okayama for 2nd straight win

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics continued their strong start to the V.League's 2021-22 season on Sunday.

Ageo Medics cruised in the first two sets, then showed their composure in the third to complete a 25-16, 25-15, 25-22 sweep of the Okayama Seagulls at the Kasaoka Gymnasium.

It was their second consecutive victory, after yesterday's five-set triumph over the Seagulls which saw Santiago put up 17 points on 13 kills and four blocks.

On Sunday, they got a more comfortable triumph, as they outplayed the Seagulls in the first two sets. In both frames, Saitama surged to big leads that Okayama couldn't overcome.

But the third set was a nip-and-tuck affair, and Okayama was able to take a late 21-20 lead after Tisheira Lorenne sent her attack to the net. Saitama recovered and had a 23-22 lead when Yuka Sato's serve grazed the tape of the net and dropped, putting Ageo Medics at match point.

It was Kyoko Aoyagi who nailed the winner for Saitama, giving them a 2-0 win-loss record after the opening weekend of the V.League.

