Parks, Nagoya keep Toyama winless

Ray Parks of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins defends Dwight Ramos of the Toyama Grouses in their B.League game. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks played his best game so far in the B.League, and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins routed the host Toyama Grouses, 99-74, on Sunday afternoon at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

In his fourth game for the Dolphins, Parks came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, and four steals.

He played stout defense on fellow Filipino import Dwight Ramos, who had nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in his second game for Toyama, while committing four turnovers.

The Dolphins led 43-38 at the half but broke the game open in the third frame, wherein they outscored the Grouses 29-15.

"We just talked about being more consistent and not having periods of play where we just make many mental errors and I thought we did a good job of that," Nagoya coach Shawn Dennis said after the game.

"In the first half, we missed five layups and gave up a lot of second chance points. Second half, we did a much better job taking care of such things, and we finished possessions very well," he added.

The Nagoya lead ballooned to double-digits with six minutes to go in the third frame, when Coty Clarke drilled a triple. In the next possession, Parks stole the ball off Ramos, leading to a Clarke slam dunk.

Nagoya showed no let-up from there, and their lead grew to 30 points with three minutes to go off two charities by Scott Eatherton.

"We're starting to play the type of basketball we want to play," Dennis said of his team, which improved to 3-3 to reach the .500 mark early in the season.

Clarke finished with 14 points, and Eatherton had 15 points and seven boards.

The Grouses, a team that reached the playoffs last year, fell to 0-6.

American center Josh Smith led Toyama with 13 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes, while Julian Mavunga netted 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting, while committing seven of their team's 19 turnovers in the game.

Toyama guns for its first victory next weekend against the Ryukyu Golden Kings at home, while Parks and Nagoya host Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestar, also next weekend.