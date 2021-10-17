Paras, Niigata squander big lead in loss to Hokkaido

Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex BB have now lost three straight games. (c) B.LEAGUE

Niigata Albirex BB squandered an 18-point lead and fell to Levanga Hokkaido, 72-69, to suffer a third consecutive loss in the 2021-22 B.League season on Sunday afternoon at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center.

Niigata looked headed for a comfortable triumph after surging to a 24-9 lead after the opening period, with Filipino import Kobe Paras scoring 10 points already.

But Hokkaido battled back in the second, forcing Niigata to settle for a 39-34 advantage at the half. The hosts would take a 54-53 lead in the third period, setting up a gritty finish.

Paras assisted on a Yuto Nohmi triple that gave Niigata its last lead of the game, 66-65, with 2:44 to go. Hokkaido's De'mon Brooks responded quickly, firing his team back into the lead with a three-pointer of his own before Shawn Long's dunk made it 70-66 with 1:53 to play.

A Rosco Allen triple pulled Albirex within one, 70-69, and they got a chance to regain the lead after Long missed a jumper in their next possession. Unfortunately for Niigata, their ensuing possession went nowhere as they instead committed a 24-second violation.

On the other end, Hayato Yamaguchi missed a three-pointer, only for Hokkaido to retain the possession, leading to a Brooks layup that made it a three-point game, 72-69, with just 14 seconds to go.

Niigata still had time, but Allen's attempt at a game-tying three-pointer misfired, allowing Hokkaido to escape with the slim victory.

Paras cooled down in the second half and finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Allen had 16 points on 5-of-17 shooting, while Tshilidzi Nephawe put up 13 points and 11 boards.

Niigata now has a 2-4 win-loss record, for 10th in the East Division. They also lost to Hokkaido, 88-75, on Saturday afternoon.

Long led Hokkaido with 22 points.

Paras and Niigata will look to bounce back next weekend at home, when they host the Seahorses Mikawa.