Kiefer, Shiga cruise to big win over Kyoto

Kiefer Ravena in action for the Shiga Lakestars. (c) B.LEAGUE

There was no need for crunch time heroics from Kiefer Ravena as the Shiga Lakestars cruised to a huge 95-72 victory over Kyoto Hannaryz, Sunday at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Ravena played just a little under 17 minutes, putting up six points, four rebounds, and three assists.

But he helped spark Shiga's breakaway in the third quarter, conspiring with Ovie Soko and Sean O'Mara in a quick start that turned a slim 42-41 lead into a more comfortable 56-48 advantage midway through the period.

After a Yuya Nagayoshi free throw allowed Kyoto to get within seven points, Shiga ended the quarter on a 14-2 run that put them in complete control, 70-51, entering the final frame. Their lead would reach 30 points in the fourth, 91-61, thanks to two free throws by team captain Teppei Kashiwagura.

With the result, Shiga completed a weekend sweep of the hosts, after beating Kyoto 84-83 on Saturday afternoon. The Lakestars are now 5-1 to start their campaign in the 2021-22 B.League season.

O'Mara led the way for Shiga with 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Reon Shibuta had 15 points, and Kashiwagura and Soko each finished with 14 markers.

Kyoto was led by Justin Harper with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Next up for Ravena and Shiga is a visit to Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins next weekend.