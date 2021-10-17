Twelve teams will compete in Chooks-to-Go's one-day invitational 3x3 tournament. Handout photo.

MANILA- Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas will open the first season of its professional 3x3 league with a one-day invitational tournament, set for October 20 at the Laus Events Centre in San Fernando, Pampanga.

This marks the league's return to action after holding its President's Cup at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna in October 2020.

"The pandemic has really affected our goal of garnering valuable FIBA 3x3 points for the country in our dream of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics," said league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

"For us to re-ignite the fire of our stakeholders and team owners, we organized this one-day tournament which has no entry fee," he added.

"It's about time 3x3 basketball returns."

The 12 teams competing are: HeiHei Manila, Pacquiao Coffee Bacolod, BRT Sumisip Basilan, Homegrown Grains Bocaue, AMACOR Mandaluyong, RBR Cabiao Nueva Ecija, Pasig Kingpins, Adam Esli Pasay, MNL Kingpin Quezon City, Essen Immunoboost Sarangani, Zamboanga Valientes, and ARQ Builders Cebu.

The one-day meet will still follow the FIBA 3x3 World Tour format with the 12 teams being pooled in groups of three. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout playoffs on the same day.

Teams are allowed to tap foreign reinforcements as well.

The champion team will take home P100,000. The second and third place finishers will bank P50,000 and P20,000, respectively.

The league met with representatives from the 12 teams to discuss the health and safety protocols, as well as the FIBA 3x3 rules on Saturday.

"For all the players, just come and play. We will take care of the safety and health of everyone. Just play and entertain the people because we need 3x3 back," said league doctor Dr. Jefferson Pagsisihan.

"Ready kami because we have reviewed the rules of FIBA 3x3," said league technical head Comm. Hector Villanueva. ""Ang importante kasi dito is mabigay natin yung international standard of officiating in our league."