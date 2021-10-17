Bagunas, Oita Miyoshi fall to Sakai in straight sets

Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler went 1-1 on the opening weekend of the V.League. Photo courtesy of Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler on Twitter.

(UPDATED) Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler couldn't sustain its strong start to the V.League season, suffering a straight sets defeat to hosts Sakai Blazers on Sunday at the Nippon Steel Sakai Gymnasium.

One day after opening their campaign with a four-set win, Oita Miyoshi absorbed a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 defeat against the same team.

On Saturday, Oita booked a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 28-26 triumph, with Bagunas scoring 22 points to lead the way.

This time around, he had 10 points on seven kills, two aces and a block, but Oita struggled with their offense against the improved net defense of the Blazers.

Sakai recorded 10 kill blocks in the game against only three for Oita Miyoshi. Bagunas and co. also gave away 23 points off their unforced errors.

Naoya Takano paced Sakai with 17 points, while Yuki Higuchi added 11 markers.

Oita Miyoshi returns to action next weekend when they visit WD Nagoya.