Filipina center Jack Animam had another strong performance but she could not prevent Radnički Kragujevac from losing a second straight game in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

Radnički bowed to ZKK Kraljevo, 86-63, on Saturday night at the Kraljevo Sports Hall in Serbia.

Animam tallied 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed a whopping 19 rebounds, but no other Radnički player reached double-digits in the loss. Milica Indjic was their next highest scorer, with nine points.

Radnički dropped to 1-2 with the defeat, while Kraljevo improved to 2-1.

Kraljevo raced to a 31-16 lead after the first period, and Radnički never recovered from the early deficit despite finding their groove in the subsequent quarters.

The visitors shot just 37.7% from the field, with Animam the only Radnički player who shot efficiently for the team. Kraljevo, in contrast, made 54% of their shots and had 30 assists on their 34 made field goals.

Four players scored in double-digits for the hosts, led by Marija Todorovic who had 16 points.

Animam and Radnički return to action next week against Duga (1-1).