PBA: Terrence Romeo leaves Clark bubble after conference-ending injury — report

San Miguel Beer guard Terrence Romeo has left the PBA bubble after apparently dislocating his right shoulder in Friday's game, ESPN5 reported Saturday.

Romeo left the second quarter of the Beermen's game against TNT Tropang Giga at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga, after colliding with TNT player Ryan Reyes.

He was taken to a nearby hospital afterward.

Without Romeo, San Miguel will proceed with the 2020 Philippine Cup without a key scorer, a loss the Beermen cannot afford as they are already minus reigning MVP June Mar Fajardo (leg injury).

After winning their first game in March prior to the 7-month long lockdown, San Miguel has lost 2 straight in the bubble.