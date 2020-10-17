PBA: Teng, Casio power Alaska past Magnolia for first win

Jeron Teng and Alaska won for the first time in the PBA bubble. PBA Media Bureau

Jeron Teng scored a team-high 19 points and Jvee Casio added 17 to lead Alaska to an 87-81 victory over Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday at AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Casio said Alaska, who tied Magnolia in the standings with identical 1-2 records, needed to step up especially after losing Kevin Racal to injury in their previous game.

"Malaking bagay si Kevin (Racal) unang una, malaking kawalan. Everybody has to step up," he said.

Coach Jeffrey Cariaso said Alaska was still in a feeling-out stage of the competition in the bubble.

"I really feel we're out of rhythm. Our flow is inconsistent. Just going into the game we kind of don't know what we're expecting to be honest, we just to be our best," Cariaso said.

"The guys showed it tonight."

Teng connected on successive baskets at the onset of the fourth quarter to push the Aces ahead 68-64.

Later, Casio hit a 3 to make it 79-75 for Alaska and, after Magnolia closed the gap to 1 point, he assisted on a Mike DiGregorio 3-pointer to extend the Aces' lead back to 4, 83-79, inside the final 2 minutes.

Casio's block on a Jackson Corpuz 3-point attempt, and 2 free throws by Teng afterward sealed the win for Alaska.

Mark Barroca led Magnolia with 16 points.