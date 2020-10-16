PBA: Phoenix on a roll, but there's more work to do, says coach Topex

Phoenix Super LPG may have won its first two games, but coach Topex Robinson said it is too early to tell if his squad has what it takes to advance past the elimination round.

Nonetheless, the Fuel Masters are grateful to be piling up wins especially after a 110-105 victory over the NorthPort Batang Pier.

"We're just in a better situation right now to really experiment and innovate," Robinson said in an article posted in the PBA website. "We're here to be a better version of ourselves."

Robinson said he expected things to get tougher for Phoenix in the coming week inside the PBA bubble.

The Fuel Masters will be squaring off against TNT Tropang Giga, Barangay Ginebra, and Magnolia.

"There's still so much work to be done. And we still have a lot to learn in this bubble experience," the head coach said.

Team captain RJ Jazul and veteran RR Garcia said that as long as they treat the game as business, they are bound to succeed.

"If you're playing as a team, winning will come, eventually," said Jazul. "At least ngayon nakakapag-pundar kami ng panalo."

"Hindi kami pumunta rito para mag-bakasyon. Pumunta kami rito para mag-compete," added Garcia.