PBA: Blackwater stuns NLEX in convincing win, as Guiao and co. stay winless

Don Trollano and Nino Canaleta each scored 18 points and Blackwater, featuring a ragtag roster, defeated NLEX 98-88 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Blackwater, a team that had mulled leaving the PBA, outscored the Road Warriors 35-16 in the third quarter for a second win in 3 starts.

"It's a combination of us playing well offensively as a team and sharing the ball and maybe the other team committing a breakdown defensively. But it's nice in a way we're able to score at will in the third quarter," said Blackwater coach Nash Racela

A 12-2 burst to start the second half allowed the Elite to break away from a 46-all halftime deadlock.

Trollano added 11 rebounds, while Roi Sumang and Ed Daquiaog also combined for 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

The victory was a rebound from its 103-99 defeat to Barangay Ginebra Thursday.

Myke Ayonayon scored 20 points to lead NLEX, which fell to 0-3.