MMA: Mark Striegl all set for UFC debut

US-based Filipino fighter Mark Striegl is all set for his UFC debut against Said Nurmagomedov of Russia on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) in UFC's Fight Island card in Abu Dhabi.

It will be a 3-round bantamweight face-off that will serve as one of the preliminaries of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie.

“I think I do match up very well with him. Just expect fireworks, man,” said Striegl in an interview on the T2 Fight Project podcast.

Striegl was supposed to take on Russian Timur Valev last August 22 but it was cancelled after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This set him up for a "better" bout against Nurmagomedov.

“He’s an explosive Russian fighter. I’m exposed to Filipino fighters. He’s from the mountains of Dagestan, I’m from the mountains of Baguio,” said Striegl, who holds a professional record of 18-2.

Striegl has already undergone a 48-hour room quarantine and two COVID-19 tests as part of safety measures before the fight.

“Everything’s running along smoothly,” he said.

Striegl, 2019 Southeast Asian Games sambo gold medalist, is hoping to extend a personal 4-fight win streak against Nurmagomedov, who has a 13-2 record.