Boxing: Eumir Marcial mourns death of eldest brother

Eumir Marcial is now mourning the sudden death of his brother just days after the national boxing team mainstay left for the US for his his Olympic preparations.

Eliver Marcial, the eldest of the Marcial siblings, died after collapsing early morning Saturday in Cavite. He was 39.



Eliver, who was stranded in Eumir’s residence in Cavite since the COVID-19 lockdown, was supposed to leave for Zamboanga Saturday morning.



“Masaya pa siya noong Friday ng gabi tapos excited na yung parents ko lalo na yung asawa niya pati mga anak niya. Masakit talaga sa akin kasi close kami magkakapatid,” Marcial said.

MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons offered to arrange a flight back to the Philippines for Marcial.



But the Filipino Olympian decided to remain in the US and dedicate all his efforts to his brother.



“Ang parents ko, mga kapatid, lahat kami sa pamilya, bata pa lang ako talagang walang pinag-usapan kami kung 'di makuha yung Olympic gold," said Marcial, who started training under Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach.



“Dito na lang muna ako kasi wala na din naman magagawa sa nangyari. Mas lalo ko naging inspirasyon kuya ko. Ito din naman ang gusto niya, maging ready ako sa Olympics,” added Marcial.

The cause of death of Eumir’s eldest brother was still undetermined as of posting time. His remains will lie at Marcial’s residence in Cavite before being flown to Zamboanga.



The incident ruined what was supposed to be a good day for Marcial as the death took place a day after he was assured by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) of their full support.



The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) has also recently completed the needed requirements for the 24-year-old to receive his incentive from the PSC for winning the gold in the Asian Olympic qualifier held last March in Amman, Jordan.



Marcial recently signed a promotional deal with Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions but is still eligible to compete in the Olympics.