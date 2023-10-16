Volleyball: NU closes in on Super League top seed

The NU Lady Bulldogs. Handout/SSL.



MANILA -- Defending champion National University scored another sweep to stay unbeaten in the playoffs of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2, Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs pulled off a 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of the Ateneo Blue Eagles to improve to 5-0 in the preseason tournament and close in on the No. 1 seed.

Former UAAP rookie-MVP Bella Belen led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points on 11 attacks and two blocks. It took National U just 84 minutes to sweep the Sergio Veloso-coached Ateneo side.

"Hindi po kami naka-kampante sa game. Lagi naming iniisip na meron pa kaming dapat i-improve which is nagagawa namin sa training kaya pagdating sa game, hindi na kami masyadong nahihirapan," said Belen.

In the other game, University of Santo Tomas bounced back thanks to a 25-16, 31-29, 25-18 victory over the Arellano Lady Chiefs, also on Sunday.

Jonna Perdido fired 13 points while Angeline Poyos and Regina Jurado added 12 and seven points, respectively, in UST’s rebound against Arellano after absorbing its lone loss at the hands of NU.

"Kami po lahat, parang gigil manalo kaya po ganoon ‘yung performance namin this game," said Perdido.

Arellano fell to 3-2 as Ateneo, at 2-3, remained winless in the playoffs, where all eight teams carried over their standings from the preliminary round for the final ranking in the quarterfinals featuring twice-to-beat incentives for the higher-ranked squads.

The Lady Chiefs stunned the Blue Eagles in the playoff opener, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.