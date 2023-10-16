NU's Woman Fide Master Allaney Doroy. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University opened its bid for a three-peat with a comfortable 3.5-0.5 victory over Adamson University in Round 1 of the UAAP Season 86 Women's Chess Championships at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs picked up where they left off last season, as Woman Fide Master Allaney Doroy [1/1] caught a fortunate break in Board 1 after Robelle De Jesus [0/1] declined a three-fold repetition by the 38th move and went on to win after 75 moves in a queen endgame.

Princess Ballete [1/1] also had a smooth game against Adamson's Phoebie Arellano [0/1] on Board 2, despite playing with the black pieces. She capitalized on her opponent's imprecise midgame play, securing victory after 43 moves in a Sicilian Defense: Dragon variation.

Natasja Jasmine Balabbo [1/1] then triumphed over Patricia Bernardo in Board 4 in a 62-move queen endgame. Jesca Docena [0.5/1] secured a draw in Board 3 with Queenie Samarita [0.5/1] to complete NU's strong performance.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University, boasting five women national masters this season, clinched its first win with a 2.5-1.5 victory over Ateneo de Manila University.

Women National Masters Vic Glysen Derotas [1/1] and Mary Joy Tan [1/1] secured victories against Jiessel Marino [0/1] and Ma. Elayza Villa [0/1] on Boards 1 and 2, respectively.

Woman National Master Mhage Sebastian [0.5/1] then split the point with Kristine Mae Flores [0.5/1] to secure the win for FEU. Team captain and Woman National Master Bea Mendoza [0/1] was the lone casualty as she fell to Ateneo's Alphecca Gonzales [1/1].

University of the Philippines also entered the win column with a 2.5-1.5 victory over University of Santo Tomas, tying FEU in second place.

Rookie Jerlyn Mae San Diego [1/1] delivered a masterful performance in Board 1 as she outplayed Joannah Olay [0/1], a win complemented by Jallen Agra [1/1] in Board 3 over Princess Louise Oncita [0/1].

Precious Eve Ferrer [0.5/1] then secured a draw in a rook vs. bishop endgame against Josemier Panol [0.5/1] in Board 2 to start UP's season with a win. Rohanisah Buto [1/1] secured the lone win for UST, overcoming Geraldine Guyo [0/1] on Board 4.

Meanwhile, defending champion Far Eastern University - Diliman claimed the top spot on the opening day of the UAAP Season 86 Boys' Chess Championships by dominating Adamson University with a 3.5-0.5 victory at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila on Saturday.

Ateneo High School began a promising Season 86 campaign with a 3-1 victory over De La Salle Zobel.

With defending champion FEU-D receiving a bye on the opening day, Adamson University shone in the UAAP Season 86 Girls Chess Championship with a 4-0 shutout victory over De La Salle Zobel.