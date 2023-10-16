UAAP: La Salle takes early lead in men's chess

La Salle's Cyril Telesforo. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- De La Salle University established an early lead with a 4-0 shutout of Adamson University on the opening day of the UAAP Season 86 Men's Chess Championships at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila on Saturday.

The Green Woodpushers secured the top spot through tiebreaks over the defending champion University of Santo Tomas, which also secured a dominant opening day win over Ateneo de Manila University.

Cyril Telesforo led the Green Woodpushers on the top board, taking advantage of Arena Fide Master Alfonzo Louis Olendo's 33rd move blunder, sacrificing a bishop to create two passed pawns but eventually succumbing in the endgame.

DLSU's Daniel John Lemi [1/1] also earned a full point over John Rocel Simon [0/1] on Board 2 after just 29 moves in the Queen's Pawn Opening: Pseudo-Catalan variation, playing as the black pieces.

Kris Oswald Olvido [1/1] and team captain Francis Xavier Guimalan [1/1] completed DLSU's sweep with victories over Jolan Carlos Ballobar [0/1] and Matt Joseph Ramos [0/1] on Board 3 and 4, respectively.

The Tiger Woodpushers displayed their strength with a 3.5-0.5 domination of Ateneo as Melito Ocsan Jr. (Board 2) [1/1], Chester Neil Reyes (Board 3) [1/1], and Season 85 co-MVP Julius Gonzales (Board 4) defeated Christopher Khalil Kis-Ing [0/1], Tristan Jared Cervero [0/1], and Janmyl Dilan Tisado [0/1], respectively.

Jasper Faeldonia [0.5/1] provided a glimmer of hope for Ateneo by securing a draw with Fide Master Christian Mark Daluz [0.5/1] on Board 1.

Meanwhile, Season 85 runner-up University of the Philippines was held to a 2-2 draw by the Far Eastern University, resulting in a tie for the third spot.

Fide Master Stephen Rome Pangilinan [1/1] led the way for the Maroons with a win over Hans Ezekiel Olorosisimo [0/1] on Board 1.

UP's Arena International Master Cyrus Vladimir Francisco (Board 2) [0.5/1] and Melson John Gallo (Board 4) [0.5/1] split the points with Fide Master Jeth Romy Morado [0.5/1] and Juan Samson Cantela [0.5/1], respectively.

Christian Christian Marcelo Olaybal [1/1] secured FEU's only win on Board 3 over John Edward Vito Cruz [0/1].